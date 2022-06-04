Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Outdoors

Florida man killed in Memorial Day weekend avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park is identified

Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, died in the incident. He was 25.

The Associated Press
6:47 AM MDT on Jun 4, 2022
Rocky Mountain National Park near Estes Park is seen on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Boulder County coroner’s office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday’s avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.

A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark’s body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Over 20 years, the Hayman fire’s footprint opened a window into Colorado wildfire future

The burn scar spread over four counties and may never be what it once was. But it remains the poster child for the new norm.

Wildfire
Kevin Simpson
4:30 AM MDT

Littwin: Primaries are coming up, meaning it’s time to see if Colorado Republicans will rebuke Trump

In virtually every key Colorado GOP primary race, there’s at least one election denier and at least one candidate who isn’t. Can you guess who Democrats are rooting for?

Opinion Columns
Mike Littwin
3:05 AM MDT

Nicolais: Colorado voters have until tomorrow to unaffiliate and participate in the primary of their choosing

By dropping Democratic and Republican party affiliations, voters increase their prospects and can help protect our state

Opinion Columns
Mario Nicolais
3:03 AM MDT

Carman: Take it from Enrique, high gas prices don’t have to ruin your life

Sure, electric cars are good for the environment. But they're also fun to drive and save you money you would have spent at the pump.

Opinion Columns
Diane Carman
3:02 AM MDT

See more stories