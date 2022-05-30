Skip to contents

1 dead, 1 missing and 11 hurt after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo

Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat

Colorado Sun staff & wire report
3:19 PM MDT on May 30, 2022
A man rides his personal water craft along the shore of Lake Pueblo, Colo., in this Oct. 4, 1998 photo. Lake Pueblo and Cherry Creek State Park share the distinction of being the top attractions among the state's recreation sites, based on the number of visitors anticipated this fiscal year: approximately 1.25 million, according to Colorado State Parks. (AP Photo/The Pueblo Chieftain, John Jaques)

PUEBLO — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, one man missing and 11 people hospitalized.

Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat at about 7:30 p.m., authorities told KRDO-TV.

The woman died at the scene and a child was flown to a hospital by medical helicopter. The woman who died was identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle.

The other survivors were treated for hypothermia at hospitals, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. The water temperature was 60 degrees at the time of the incident.

Search and rescue crews were looking for the missing man using sonar but warned that their effort could be difficult because the water is up to 90 feet deep and cold at this time of year.

Lake Pueblo is about 40 miles south of Colorado Springs.

“We’re requesting that boaters avoid the middle channel of Lake Pueblo between North Marina and Rock Creek Cove,” Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman said in a written statement. “Search and rescue efforts are underway and boaters are reminded to give space to our patrol boats and search vessels. Please avoid the area.”

Colorado Sun staff & wire report

