Fugitive fatally shot during chase in northern Colorado

During the chase, the fugitive fired multiple rounds at the deputies before stopping and running into a field, according to authorities

The Associated Press
5:33 PM MDT on May 27, 2022

GREELEY — An investigation is underway after a fugitive was fatally shot during a chase in northern Colorado.

Police say the pursuit started after Larimer County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle Thursday evening. During the chase, the fugitive fired multiple rounds at the deputies before stopping and running into a field. The fugitive, whose name has not been released, was then shot and killed.

Investigators have not said who fired the fatal shot, and no other details have been released.

The Associated Press

