Fugitive fatally shot during chase in northern Colorado

GREELEY — An investigation is underway after a fugitive was fatally shot during a chase in northern Colorado.

Police say the pursuit started after Larimer County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a vehicle Thursday evening. During the chase, the fugitive fired multiple rounds at the deputies before stopping and running into a field. The fugitive, whose name has not been released, was then shot and killed.

Investigators have not said who fired the fatal shot, and no other details have been released.