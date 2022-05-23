Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Denver superintendent’s goals include dismantling “oppressive systems”￼

Superintendent Alex Marrero started the top job in Denver Public Schools in July

Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat
10:13 PM MDT on May 23, 2022
Alex Marrero, superintendent of Denver Public Schools, for the first day of in-class learning since the start of the pandemic at Garden Place Elementary School Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in north Denver. All students, visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings while in Denver Public Schools regardless of vaccination status with the start of the school year.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

In anticipation of the Denver superintendent’s first evaluation in October, the school board has approved the criteria for evaluating his first year on the job.

The metrics are related to the retention of educators of color, the adoption of social and emotional learning curriculum, the rate of out-of-school suspensions, and more.

Superintendent Alex Marrero started the top job in Denver Public Schools in July. His arrival coincided with the school board’s adoption of a new type of governance that requires it to set overarching goals called “ends statements.” The board has five.

In summary, they are:

  • The district will be “free of oppressive systems and structures rooted in racism.”
  • Students will receive a well-rounded and culturally relevant education. All students will score at grade level on district tests, and students who score below will achieve “significant academic growth.” Students with disabilities will have the resources they need.
  • Students and staff will be mentally and physically healthy.
  • The district will be a safe environment where the impacts of COVID are minimized.
  • Graduates will be ​​independent, lifelong learners who can make well-informed decisions.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat

Senior Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

Read More:

The Latest

Separate shootings Monday in Denver area, Colorado Springs leave 7 wounded

In Colorado Springs, two juveniles were shot in a parking lot outside The Citadel mall

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Denver superintendent’s goals include dismantling “oppressive systems”￼

Superintendent Alex Marrero started the top job in Denver Public Schools in July

Education
Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat
29 minutes ago

Roses from Colorado’s WWII Japanese internment camp may bloom again

Last fall, Horticulturist Mike Bone and his team traveled to Camp Amache to examine the rosebush and take cuttings. They kept the clippings moist and transported them in a cooler to a special greenhouse at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Coloradans
Colorado Public Radio
6:29 AM MDT

Federal judge blocks plan for 35 gas wells on national forest land in western Colorado 

A U.S. District Court vacates federal agencies’ approval of drilling by Bill Koch’s Gunnison Energy, agreeing with an environmental coalition’s lawsuit.

Environment
Michael Booth
4:20 AM MDT

See more stories