Denver superintendent’s goals include dismantling “oppressive systems”￼

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado.

In anticipation of the Denver superintendent’s first evaluation in October, the school board has approved the criteria for evaluating his first year on the job.

The metrics are related to the retention of educators of color, the adoption of social and emotional learning curriculum, the rate of out-of-school suspensions, and more.

Superintendent Alex Marrero started the top job in Denver Public Schools in July. His arrival coincided with the school board’s adoption of a new type of governance that requires it to set overarching goals called “ends statements.” The board has five.

In summary, they are:

The district will be “free of oppressive systems and structures rooted in racism.”

Students will receive a well-rounded and culturally relevant education. All students will score at grade level on district tests, and students who score below will achieve “significant academic growth.” Students with disabilities will have the resources they need.

Students and staff will be mentally and physically healthy.

The district will be a safe environment where the impacts of COVID are minimized.

Graduates will be ​​independent, lifelong learners who can make well-informed decisions.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.