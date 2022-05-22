Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Transportation

2 people killed when plane crashes in Broomfield neighborhood, the second deadly crash this month

That no one on the ground was injured when a small plane crashed in the densely packed Anthem Ranch neighborhood is "pretty miraculous"

The Associated Press
7:35 PM MDT on May 22, 2022
Two people died around noon on May 22, 2022, when their plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood of Broomfield. The plane had just taken off from Erie Municipal Airport, just north of the crash. (North Metro Fire)

Two people died in a small plane crash in a neighborhood north of Denver.

KMGH-TV reports the single-engine Piper PA32 went down in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in Broomfield just before noon Sunday. No one on the ground was injured, and no homes were damaged, according to the North Metro Fire Rescue District.

Sara Farris, a spokeswoman for North Metro Fire, said it was “pretty miraculous” that the aircraft didn’t hit any homes. The neighborhood about 20 miles north of Denver features dense subdivisions surrounded by large swaths of open space.

The plane took off from Erie Municipal Airport just north of where it crashed. It’s unclear where it was headed.

Sunday’s fatal crash was the second in the city this month. One person was killed in a single-engine plane crash May 11.

“It’s hard for us as first responders and those of us in the community and residents to see this,” Farris said.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

2 people killed when plane crashes in Broomfield neighborhood, the second deadly crash this month

That no one on the ground was injured when a small plane crashed in the densely packed Anthem Ranch neighborhood is "pretty miraculous"

Transportation
The Associated Press
0 minutes ago

3 Air Force Academy cadets who refused vaccine won’t be commissioned

The cadets will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor's degrees

Coronavirus
The Associated Press
8:07 AM MDT

Dam of questions breaks around hydropower plan for one-of-a-kind canyon in western Colorado

Creating Xcel’s renewable energy “battery” in Unaweep Canyon could put part of the rare two-mouthed canyon underwater

Environment
Jason Blevins
4:00 AM MDT

Littwin: One million Americans have died from COVID. How did we allow that to happen?

Experts are predicting a rapid rise in cases in the fall or winter. Meanwhile, Congress has stalled on a $10 billion bill to help ensure we have the tools to fight the next surge.

Opinion Columns
Mike Littwin
3:05 AM MDT

See more stories