Politics and Government

Elbert County clerk turns over his voting system copies after judge’s order

This is one of a handful of cases across the United States in which authorities are investigating whether local officials directed or aided in suspected security breaches at their own election offices.

The Associated Press
3:35 PM MDT on May 5, 2022

A Colorado county clerk who made copies of voting system hard drives has turned over two copies to state officials under a judge’s order.

Court records show that Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder provided the copies in separate, sealed metal containers before Wednesday’s deadline along with information in response to questions from Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, including about who had custody of them. The filings are not available to the public. Schroeder also submitted a protest letter, according to a list of the items received.

In a statement Thursday, the Secretary of State’s Office said officials were reviewing the copies.

It’s one of a handful of cases across the United States in which authorities are investigating whether local officials directed or aided in suspected security breaches at their own election offices. Some of them have expressed doubt about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Schroeder, a Republican, is part of a separate lawsuit trying to compel an audit of Colorado’s elections system following the 2020 presidential election. In that case, he said he made the copies because he was concerned a routine software update to the voting system would erase or alter records of the 2020 election.

