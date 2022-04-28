Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Events

WATCH: Fixing Colorado’s Mountain Lifeline — Dreams for a Better I-70

The Colorado Sun
6:03 PM MDT on Apr 28, 2022

The state’s top transportation experts and The Colorado Sun will discuss improving Colorado’s most important highway.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) director Shoshana Lew, mountain community leaders and environmental advocates will pitch in on plans to solve the Floyd Hill pinch, what climate change means for fire evacuation in mountain communities, and whether we will ever get that mountain train on the way to cutting pollution, in a forum led by Sun environment reporter Michael Booth.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Colorado Sun

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

Read More:

The Latest

WATCH: Fixing Colorado’s Mountain Lifeline — Dreams for a Better I-70

Events
The Colorado Sun
0 minutes ago

Colorado man first to test positive for bird flu in the U.S., likelihood of spread low

Human infections of H5N1 are rare, with risks increasing when working with infected birds. The man was exposed while working at a commercial farm on a prison pre-release employment program.

Health
John Ingold
22 minutes ago

Gusts, dryness could fan spring wildfires again

Red flag warnings of extreme wildfire danger have been issued for Colorado, other states

Wildfire
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Denver judge rejects effort to end Don Coram’s primary challenge against Lauren Boebert

Denver District Court Judge Alex C. Myers ruled that the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office did not inappropriately place Coram, a Montrose Republican, on the June 28 primary ballot

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
7:29 AM MDT

See more stories