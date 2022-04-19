Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Crime and Courts

DA asks to drop charges against Barry Morphew as investigators ask for more time to find wife’s body

District Attorney Linda Stanley said investigators need more time to find Suzanne Morphew's body before Barry Morphew goes on trial in the presumed death of his wife.

The Associated Press
10:23 AM MDT on Apr 19, 2022
Suzanne Morphew. (Handout)

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against Barry Morphew, a Colorado man about to go on trial in the presumed death of his missing wife but reserved the right to bring new charges against him later.

In a court filing, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley said investigators need more time to find the body of Suzanne Morphew before Barry Morphew goes on trial, revealing that investigators believe her body is located in a area covered deep in snow near their former home. However, she also said that the judge’s recent decision to exclude key prosecution witnesses from the trial was also a factor in asking for the charges to be dropped.

Barry Morphew pleaded for help finding Suzanne Morphew after she disappeared in 2020 but he was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes the following year. He has pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. His trial is set to begin April 28.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

DA asks to drop charges against Barry Morphew as investigators ask for more time to find wife’s body

District Attorney Linda Stanley said investigators need more time to find Suzanne Morphew's body before Barry Morphew goes on trial in the presumed death of his wife.

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Colorado lawmakers plan to overhaul unemployment system, extend benefits to immigrants as they also backfill depleted fund

A forthcoming bill would send $600 million, as expected, to tackle the trust fund’s $1 billion debt. But it also includes a handful of big changes to the unemployment system.

Politics and Government
Tamara Chuang
and
Jesse Paul
4:49 AM MDT

Straight from the slaughterhouse to aviation, Colorado is pumping beef fat into a fancy jet near you  

In fact you may be riding on the sustainable aviation fuel using tallow to reduce the carbon footprint of flying, now in tankers and plane wings at the Vail Valley Jet Center.

Environment
Michael Booth
4:18 AM MDT

Colorado’s independent ski areas are thriving in the shadow of dueling, consolidating resort giants

Arapahoe Basin, Echo Mountain, Loveland, Monarch, Powderhorn, Ski Granby, Silverton Mountain and Wolf Creek all report record visits, revenues in last two seasons

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
4:10 AM MDT

See more stories