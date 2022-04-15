Skip to contents

Deputies fatally shoot man at northern Colorado landfill

A woman reported she had been assaulted by the man, whom she knew, earlier in the week and he was making violent threats against her and her children

The Associated Press
12:08 PM MDT on Apr 15, 2022
police lights

Authorities in northern Colorado are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies.

Two deputies attempted to contact the unidentified man Thursday afternoon at the Larimer County landfill and opened fire, hitting the suspect, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It did not release any other details about what led up to the shooting but said a handgun was found next to the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

Earlier Thursday, a woman reported she had been assaulted by the man, whom she knew, earlier in the week and he was making violent threats against her and her children, the sheriff’s office said. She reported that he was most likely armed with a handgun.

The investigation of the shooting is being conducted by a team of nearby law enforcement agencies set up to review shootings by police.

The Associated Press

