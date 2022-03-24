Skip to contents

Crime and Courts

Fire at Denver Broncos’s stadium torches seats, suite area

No injuries were reported

The Associated Press
3:46 PM MDT on Mar 24, 2022

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the third-level seating area at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and burned at least six rows in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were searching to see if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

No injuries were reported.

Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

The Associated Press

