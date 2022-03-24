Fire at Denver Broncos’s stadium torches seats, suite area

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the third-level seating area at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and burned at least six rows in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were searching to see if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

No injuries were reported.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.