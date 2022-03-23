Skip to contents

Douglas County School District board names sole superintendent finalist

In a divided 4-3 vote, the Douglas County School District board named Erin Kane as the sole finalist to become the next superintendent of Douglas County schools

Jessica Gibbs
10:12 AM MDT on Mar 23, 2022

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

In a divided 4-3 vote, and with one board director participating remotely from a hospital bed, the Douglas County School District board named Erin Kane as the sole finalist to become the next superintendent of Douglas County schools.

The board listened to more than two and a half hours of public comment in its Tuesday meeting, much of which focused on the superintendency and showed passionate support for each of the two finalists. Board directors commended both — Kane and Executive Director of Schools Danny Winsor — as outstanding candidates.

Erin Kane

Still, majority board directors Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar said Kane is the leader needed to refocus the district on academic performance, pass a mill levy and bond ballot measure in November, and unify a deeply divided community.

“I am extremely humbled,” Kane said after the board voted to offer her the job.

Read more at douglascountynewspress.net.

Jessica Gibbs

Colorado Community Media

Douglas County School District board names sole superintendent finalist

