Longtime US snowboard coach Peter Foley under investigation

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating misconduct allegations against longtime snowboard coach Peter Foley, who has left his job at U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Foley is listed as being under “temporary suspension” on the SafeSport website, which added his name to its database on Friday.

At the Beijing Olympics last month, a former member of the U.S. team, Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, accused him of making inappropriate comments and taking naked pictures of female athletes in 2014.

Foley did not immediately return text messages left by The Associated Press. In February, when the allegations surfaced, Foley said, “I vehemently deny the allegations,” and that he was surprised they had surfaced.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard did not divulge the circumstances surrounding Foley’s departure other than to say he was no longer employed by the federation. ESPN first reported his departure.

Said longtime team member Lindsey Jacobellis, who won two gold medals in China, “I can speak very highly of his character and he’s always been supporting me through everything that I’ve gone through.”

