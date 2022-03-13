Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Education

Best laid plans: Years of planning haven’t spared Aurora from angst over closing schools

In reorganizing campuses, Aurora officials said they can’t keep all schools open and still provide broad and high-quality academics and enriching programs everywhere

Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat
8:53 PM MDT on Mar 13, 2022

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

With students leaving one side of Aurora and new students showing up on the opposite end of the city, the Aurora school district needed a new plan to rearrange classroom space. It started collecting public opinion and crafting a long-term plan five years ago.

Yet now many parents are upset, and school board members are split over the next key step — to close two elementary schools.

At a chaotic board meeting that stretched almost until midnight last month, board members grilled the administration about its plans, proposed closing different schools, and called it unfair that they may be asked to provide alternative guidance if they rejected the superintendent’s proposal. In the end, they delayed a vote and decided to take up the closure proposal later this month.

There’s no painless way to close a school, experts and educators say, no matter how much work and time a district puts in.

The goal, researchers say, is to allow communities to feel empowered in crafting solutions, and to feel their voice was heard. Although Aurora tried to do that, some parents feel they weren’t consulted early enough, nor informed about potential school closures.

In reorganizing campuses, Aurora officials said they can’t keep all schools open and still provide broad and high-quality academics and enriching programs everywhere.

“Small schools are a legitimate approach but you have to design the entire system then to support that,” Superintendent Rico Munn said. “It’s a dramatic philosophical switch.”

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat

Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

Read More:

The Latest

Average U.S. gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

The average price of a gallon of gas in Colorado was $3.97 on Sunday, up from $2.84 a year ago

Business
The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

Best laid plans: Years of planning haven’t spared Aurora from angst over closing schools

In reorganizing campuses, Aurora officials said they can’t keep all schools open and still provide broad and high-quality academics and enriching programs everywhere

Education
Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat
37 minutes ago

Colorado parks are full and getting fuller. How will the state decide who gets in, and who gets hurt?

Lake Pueblo hosted 3.4 million last year. Jeffco Open Space estimated 7 million users in 2021. That’s right. 7 million. But efforts to control crowds raise questions of equity and access.

Outdoors
Michael Booth
4:16 AM MDT

What the staff at Poor Richard’s Books thinks you should be reading right now

Ideas for your next great read

SunLit
The Colorado Sun
3:47 AM MDT

See more stories