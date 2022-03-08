Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
News

Plane crashes near Centennial Airport

The two people who were in the aircraft sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital

Ellis Arnold
6:46 PM MST on Mar 8, 2022
A plane crash landed Tuesday near Centennial Airport. (Handout)

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon on the grass median in the middle of the E-470 toll highway near Centennial Airport.

The two people who were in the aircraft sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The plane that crashed was a single-engine Cessna P210N.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Ellis Arnold

Read More:

The Latest

Plane crashes near Centennial Airport

The two people who were in the aircraft sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital

News
Ellis Arnold
47 minutes ago

We’re tracking how Colorado lawmakers spend $1 billion of federal aid on affordable housing, behavioral health

The Colorado Sun is tracking the stimulus bills, what they do and how much each one would allocate. The money was sent to Colorado through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
and
Sandra Fish
11:10 AM MST

Colorado Classic throws “Hail Mary” for a title sponsor as professional bike racing falters in the U.S.

The all-women’s Colorado Classic bike race that debuted in 2019 needs a deep-pocketed investor to stay alive.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
6:00 AM MST

Colorado needs to cut greenhouse gas pollution from industry. They’ve put it off until 2023.

State officials say their rulemaking plan will make deeper cuts across more factories. Environmental advocates say it’s delay and betrayal all over again.

Environment
Michael Booth
4:32 AM MST

See more stories