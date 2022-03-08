Plane crashes near Centennial Airport

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon on the grass median in the middle of the E-470 toll highway near Centennial Airport.

The two people who were in the aircraft sustained minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The plane that crashed was a single-engine Cessna P210N.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

