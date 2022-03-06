Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Transportation

Gas tops $4 per gallon average in the U.S. for the 1st time since 2008

In Colorado, the AAA reports the average gas price on Sunday was $3.72

Colorado Sun staff & wire report
7:58 PM MST on Mar 6, 2022
FILE - The price-per-gallon sign is illuminated at a gasoline station, Feb. 11, 2022, in Denver, Colorado, USA. Saudi Arabia is signaling it isn’t willing to pump more oil and won’t push for changes to an agreement forged with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels. This has Washington concerned as gasoline prices rise at the pump and tensions over Ukraine fuel market uncertainty. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

In Colorado, the AAA reported the average gas price on Sunday was $3.72.

During the first full week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

That represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

Neither President Joe Biden nor Congress has moved to ban the import of Russian oil or place energy sanctions on the country, which could have major global economic repercussions.

On Sunday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.60.

Phillips County in northeast Colorado had the highest average gas prices on Sunday at $4.10. Baca County had the lowest average gas price at $3.53.

In Denver, the average cost of a gallon of gas on Sunday was $3.70.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Colorado Sun staff & wire report

Read More:

The Latest

Gas tops $4 per gallon average in the U.S. for the 1st time since 2008

In Colorado, the AAA reports the average gas price on Sunday was $3.72

Transportation
Colorado Sun staff & wire report

Wanted: Retired teachers to return to Colorado classrooms

House Bill 1101 expands and makes permanent a program begun in 2017. It would allow classroom teachers, aides, bus drivers, food service workers, and nurses to go back to work for up to six years while still receiving their full pension benefits.

Politics and Government
Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat

Denver police investigate after box of human heads being transported for medical research is stolen

No arrests had been made as of Saturday and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police.

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press

Colorado’s curious case of a crypto mine that no one is really sure exists

Bitcoin miners are in a frenzy to find new homes after China banned the activity — and they’re bringing their energy problems with them everywhere they go

Business
Mark Jaffe
,
Nancy Lofholm
, and
Photography by William Woody

See more stories