Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Nancy Pelosi: Lauren Boebert and Marjory Taylor Greene “should just shut up”

Boebert responded by saying: “I will not shut up'' about what she called Biden’s failure in Afghanistan "and the 13 heroes we lost because of it.”

The Associated Press
12:43 PM MST on Mar 3, 2022
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream "Build the Wall" as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein, Pool via AP)

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had stern words Thursday for two of the most right-wing members of her chamber after their outbursts during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.

“I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said, ‘Shut up.’ That’s what he said to them. They should just shut up,” the California Democrat told reporters about the conspicuous interruptions by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert during Tuesday’s address.

The first incident took place as Biden was talking about immigration on the southern border. Greene, a Georgia freshman and member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, stood up and began chanting, ‘Build the wall! Build the wall!’ in reference to the border wall former President Donald Trump began building during his administration.

The second incident happened as Biden began to discuss how his son Beau, who died of cancer, was among many veterans who may have suffered from toxic exposure to military burn pits used extensively in Iraq and Afghanistan. Beau Biden, a U.S. Army major, died in 2015.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., stand with fellow lawmakers as they listen to President Joe Biden deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Win McNamee, Pool via AP)

“A cancer that put them in a flag-draped coffin,” Biden started to say, when Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”

Boebert, a freshman from Colorado, said her comments were made in defense of the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last August.

In the chamber, the comment drew an outpouring of boos from Democrats, adding a note of political division to an address that received several moments of robust bipartisan applause. The television cameras were focused on Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, when the heckling occurred. He was caught on camera mumbling what appeared to be “shut up” under his breath in response.

Boebert responded to Pelosi’s Thursday comments and said: “I will not shut up” about what she called Biden’s failure in Afghanistan “and the 13 heroes we lost because of it.”

The incidents were just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior by lawmakers has become more frequent. Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “you lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint speech to Congress in 2009. Eleven years later, Pelosi ripped up a copy of Trump’s speech while standing behind him.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Nancy Pelosi: Lauren Boebert and Marjory Taylor Greene “should just shut up”

Boebert responded by saying: “I will not shut up'' about what she called Biden’s failure in Afghanistan "and the 13 heroes we lost because of it.”

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

11-year-old girl dies after tripping under moving school bus in rural Colorado

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters ordered to appear in court for allegedly lying to judge

A judge issued an order Wednesday telling Tina Peters to appear in court March 31 to explain why she should not be held in contempt and sanctioned

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Free school meals for all? Colorado lawmakers want to make that a reality

Colorado lawmakers of both parties have concerns about the cost of the proposal — an estimated $118 million a year — when the state has many other unmet education needs

Education
Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
9:47 AM MST

See more stories