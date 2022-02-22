Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home

College in prison: Colorado may expand education for incarcerated

Numerous studies have shown the benefits of prison education, including lowered social costs and recidivism rates

Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado
8:58 PM MST on Feb 22, 2022
Located in Canon City, the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, shown here in a Dec. 9, 2020, photo, is the state’s oldest prison. Built in 1871, it preceded the state’s admission to the Union by five years. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org.

In bringing college classes to more incarcerated people, Colorado officials hope to both enlighten students and cultivate significant social benefits.

The federal government plans to almost double the number of colleges nationwide offering incarcerated people the ability to earn a college degree and to enable them to once again qualify for federal Pell Grants to cover tuition and other educational expenses.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

In Colorado, several institutions have indicated interest in joining, and state officials hope they can offer four-year degrees to students. So far, only Trinidad State College in southern Colorado has participated in the federal Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative.

Graduate Demitrius Herron, 23, said the program feels more like a first chance at a good education for many. Herron entered the Youthful Offender System at age 17. During his six-year sentence, he said he took numerous classes, eventually taking advantage of the Trinidad State Second Chance Pell program. He graduated with two associate degrees — one in science and one in the arts.

He said the program takes people at their lowest point, “and someone says to you, ‘Hey, here’s my hand. Let me help you up.’”

Numerous studies have shown the benefits of prison education, including lowered social costs and recidivism rates. About 90% of incarcerated people will be released from prison, said Melissa Smith, Colorado Department of Corrections assistant director of prison programs.

Read more at chalkbeat.org.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado

The Latest

College in prison: Colorado may expand education for incarcerated

Numerous studies have shown the benefits of prison education, including lowered social costs and recidivism rates

Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado

Supreme Court will hear case of Colorado web designer who would refuse service to gay people

Denver-area web designer Lorie Smith says her religious beliefs prevent her from building wedding sites for gay couples and that state anti-discrimination law violates her free-speech and religious rights

Politics and Government
The Associated Press

Xcel Energy rate hikes would raise utility bills up to $18 per month. And they’re not done yet.

3 requests before the Colorado Public Utilities Commission seek to recoup nearly $1 billion from customers, including the cost of buying gas during winter storms in 2021

Business
Mark Jaffe

These young adults are shredding, pedaling and climbing. Oh, and fighting cancer.

Thousands of young adults fighting life-threatening illnesses have paddled, surfed and climbed through First Descents programs in the past 20 years

Outdoors
Jason Blevins

See more stories