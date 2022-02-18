Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Colorado secretary of state sues to compel Elbert County clerk to hand over copies of election hard drive

The copies got in the hands of two unauthorized attorneys after they were made

The Associated Press
9:46 AM MST on Feb 18, 2022

By James Anderson, The Associated Press

Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state filed a lawsuit on Thursday to compel a Republican elections clerk who says he copied his voting system’s hard drive to deliver those copies and other records related to the purported security breach. The copies got in the hands of two unauthorized attorneys after they were made.

Elbert County Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder is the second Republican election clerk in Colorado associated with Donald Trump’s election falsehoods to be investigated for possible breaches of state election systems.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Elbert County is near Denver. In western Colorado, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is under investigation in connection to a breach of the system there. Peters has announced she intends to run for secretary of state this year despite the investigation.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Elbert County District Court lawsuit contends that Schroeder didn’t comply with orders to answer questions and produce records about the alleged copying and distribution of the county’s voting system hard drives.

The lawsuit seeks to compel Schroeder to regain possession of any copies and deliver any devices used in the copying for inspection by her office.

It alleged that the attorneys still possess unauthorized copies of the hard drives.

In a statement, Griswold said that Schroeder “has created a risk that the copies of Elbert County’s voting system hard drives may be exploited to undermine confidence in Colorado’s secure elections.”

Last fall, Schroeder joined a lawsuit to compel an audit of Colorado’s elections system that was filed by supporters of former President Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud. Schroeder didn’t immediately return telephone messages Thursday and an email seeking comment.

According to Griswold’s suit, Schroeder has told her office that two copies of the voting system hard drive were made. One was provided to Schroeder’s attorney, David Case, and another to an attorney Schroeder didn’t identify, the lawsuit said.

Case said he was reviewing the lawsuit and couldn’t immediately comment.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Federal appeals court sides with rafting outfitters, who do not have to pay guides $15 an hour

Colorado rafting outfitters in December sued the Biden Administration over a minimum wage rule for federal contractors, arguing they were not contracted workers and the wage increase should have gone through Congress.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
1 hour ago

Colorado secretary of state sues to compel Elbert County clerk to hand over copies of election hard drive

The copies got in the hands of two unauthorized attorneys after they were made

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

How a Breckenridge avalanche 35 years ago changed the trajectory of Colorado skiing

The Peak 7 avalanche at Breckenridge on Feb. 18, 1987, killed four young men and triggered an extreme-terrain arms race in Colorado as well as a now 35-year-old debate over ski area boundaries, personal responsibility and acceptable risks.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
4:20 AM MST

Colorado lawmakers want to spell it out: It’s perfectly legal for kids to play outside or walk to school alone

A bipartisan measure sailing through the state Capitol would clarify that it isn’t child abuse for children to play outside or stay home without parents.

Politics and Government
Jennifer Brown
4:19 AM MST

See more stories