Douglas County School Board fires superintendent Corey Wise in 4-3 vote

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

In a 4-3 vote Friday night, the Douglas County School Board moved to fire Superintendent Corey Wise.

The decision came after school board member David Ray made a motion to postpone an official vote in favor of allowing more time to discuss Wise’s future and give the public a chance to comment. Ray’s measure failed 4-3.

Ray asked what harm it would do to delay the vote.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“Not making it public. Not giving the pubic a chance to respond,” he said. “This is not effective government. It will have long-term damage on this district.”

Voting in favor of firing the longtime superintendent were first-year school board members Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar with Ray and directors Elizabeth Hanson and Susan Meek voting against it.

The Friday special meeting did not allow any public comment from the full audience that showed up to the district building in Castle Rock.

After the vote to fire Wise, Meek asked what happens next. Peterson said the district’s two assistant school superintendents will take over until a new district leader can be hired.

As per his contract, Wise will be entitled to a one-year payout, equaling $247,500, according to Peterson.

Read more at douglascountynewspress.net.