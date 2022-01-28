Skip to contents

Table Mesa King Soopers is now set to reopen Feb. 8, nearly a year after mass shooting

The market in Boulder has been redesigned with input from employees and area residents, according to Kroger Co., which owns the King Soopers chain

The Associated Press
6:22 PM MST on Jan 28, 2022
Scenes after a shooting at the Table Mesa Dr. King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, March 22, 2021. (StevePeterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

BOULDER — A Colorado supermarket where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting last year i s set to reopen Feb. 9 with a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives.

“We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said in a Friday statement announcing the reopening.

The market in Boulder has been redesigned with input from employees and area residents, according to Kroger Co., which owns the King Soopers chain.

The reopening was initially scheduled for January but delayed amid a strike organized by King Soopers union workers in the Denver area.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is accused of opening fire at the King Soopers market on March 22, 2021, killing a police officer, shoppers and store employees.

In December, a judge ruled that Alissa was mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to be treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo to see if he can be made well enough to face prosecution.

Competency is a different legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which hinges on whether someone’s mental health prevented them from knowing right from wrong when a crime was committed.

The Associated Press

