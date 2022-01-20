Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Outdoors

Snowboarder dies after crashing into tree at Aspen Highlands

Pitkin County sheriff's officials say the man, Trevor Crandall, was with a friend when he crashed in the Highland Bowl

The Associated Press
11:56 AM MST on Jan 20, 2022

ASPEN — A 42-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree at Colorado’s Aspen Highlands Ski Area.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Pitkin County sheriff’s officials say the man, Trevor Crandall, was with a friend when he crashed in the Highland Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. Ski patrollers performed CPR after finding the man unconscious, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No one saw the accident, but rescuers determined that the man had crashed into a tree. No other details were released.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Snowboarder dies after crashing into tree at Aspen Highlands

Pitkin County sheriff's officials say the man, Trevor Crandall, was with a friend when he crashed in the Highland Bowl

Outdoors
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

An oil and gas company wants to plug four idle wells. The wells could end up owned by a troubled Colorado operator instead.

While Colorado’s oil and gas commission overhauls its rules on financial assurance and transfers, the COGCC director says, as a regulator, it’s “not involved in the business of the transfer.”

Environment
Mark Jaffe
and
Shannon Najmabadi
5:45 AM MST

Colorado fines Boulder County gold mine $17,000 for water quality violations

All but $5,000 suspended, as mine reclamation staff says owners of Cross and Caribou mines are making “good faith” efforts to get cleanup online.

Environment
Michael Booth
4:08 AM MST

Coloradans struggle to navigate insurance after losing a home to wildfire. State lawmakers want to make it easier.

Two Colorado lawmakers plan to introduce a bill that would shorten and simplify the insurance claims process after a declared fire disaster.

Wildfire
Tatiana Flowers
4:02 AM MST

See more stories