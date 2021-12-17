More cartoons from The Colorado Sun
- Drew Litton: Could Santa help with Colorado’s substitute teacher crisis?
- What’d I Miss?: Rejecting “minority” as a defining term
- Drew Litton: Colorado’s twist on a timeless holiday classic
- What’d I Miss?: Tossing lit matches into an angry crowd
- Jim Morrissey: When Colorado’s Christmas spirit goes awry
- Drew Litton: Packing up the precious Colorado snowpack
- What’d I Miss?: Describing one of the world’s richest people
- Drew Litton: Santa Claus can’t opt out of the Denver area’s new mask order
- What’d I Miss?: Conflating love and sex in popular culture
- Jim Morrissey: A turkey knows a turkey when he sees one
- Drew Litton: Preserving Denver’s Casa Bonita experience
- What’d I Miss?: Outgrowing issues to become better people