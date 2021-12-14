Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Federal appeals panel dismisses 10-year-old lawsuit accusing TABOR of being unconstitutional

The lawsuit was filed in 2011 by a group of elected officials who argued that the voter-approved 1992 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights violates the U.S. Constitution

The Associated Press
2:34 PM MST on Dec 14, 2021

The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Colorado’s strict constitutional tax and spending limits.

Colorado Politics reports that the court dismissed the lawsuit, filed in 2011 by a group of elected officials who argued that the voter-approved 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights violates the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees a republican form of government in each state where elected officials make decisions.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

The constitutional amendment known as TABOR requires that tax increases be approved by voters. It also requires the state to refund tax revenue that exceeds a figure determined by a formula based on inflation and population growth.

In a 7-2 decision issued Monday, the federal panel found the plaintiffs had failed to show the guarantee of a republican form of government gave local government entities the right to challenge TABOR.

Critics of TABOR contend it has starved state government of funds necessary to adequately pay for education, transportation and other priorities in the fast-growing state.

In 2017, U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore dismissed the suit, finding the plaintiffs didn’t prove they were harmed by TABOR and thus had no standing to challenge it in court. A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit reversed that finding in 2019. Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser subsequently appealed to the entire 10th Circuit.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Federal appeals panel dismisses 10-year-old lawsuit accusing TABOR of being unconstitutional

The lawsuit was filed in 2011 by a group of elected officials who argued that the voter-approved 1992 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights violates the U.S. Constitution

Politics and Government
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Arapahoe County — the last holdout — votes to leave Tri-County Health Department

The county may continue to receive services from the agency

Health
Elliott Wenzler
12:17 PM MST

State Rep. Dave Williams launches primary challenge to Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn

Lamborn has represented the Colorado Springs-based 5th Congressional District since 2007 and has fended off a number of primary challengers in recent years.

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
and
Sandra Fish
8:50 AM MST

Some worried western Montrose County would fade after the coal plant closed. It hasn’t.

As Colorado's coal industry takes its last gasp, the West End of Montrose County offers a glimpse of a difficult — but possible — future for mining communities

Economy
Shannon Najmabadi
5:30 AM MST

See more stories