Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Environment

Mining company agrees to pay Colorado $1.6 million in Gold King Mine spill settlement

When bulkheads were installed in the American Tunnel, the amount of heavy metal laden water from the higher up Gold King Mine began to increase, according to a federal investigation.

Jesse Paul
11:30 AM MST on Dec 13, 2021
In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015 file photo, people kayak in the Animas River near Durango, Colo., in water colored yellow from a mine-waste spill. A crew supervised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been blamed for causing the spill while attempting to clean up the area near the abandoned Gold King Mine. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, FILE)
  • Credibility:

A mining company has agreed to pay the state of Colorado $1.6 million to settle claims related to the 2015 blowout of the Gold King Mine near Silverton, which sent millions of gallons of orange-yellow water laden with heavy metals cascading down the Animas River and into New Mexico and Utah. 

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

The settlement with Sunnyside Gold Corp. resolves the company’s liability “for damaged natural resources,” according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The deal was announced Monday.

Sunnyside doesn’t own the Gold King mine. But it does own the Sunnyside Mine, which is just below the Gold King. The company operated the Sunnyside Mine from 1986 until 1991, when the mine closed. The Sunnyside Mine was a major employer in Silverton.

When bulkheads were installed in the American Tunnel, the main access portal to the Sunnyside Mine, the amount of water polluted with heavy metals flowing from the higher up Gold King Mine began to increase, according to a federal investigation

Cement Creek flows a few miles downstream from the Gold King Mine near Silverton on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

The owner of the Gold King Mine at the time of the Aug. 5, 2015, blowout has long alleged that the Sunnyside Mine’s bulkheads were responsible for the amount of the water that had built up in the Gold King. 

Sunnyside Gold is a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corp., a publicly traded mining company based in Canada. Kinross didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

MORE: Many hoped the Gold King Mine spill would bring change. Five years later, they’re still waiting.

“The settlement announced today is a step in the right direction to address the damage suffered in southwest Colorado and the Four Corners region in the wake of the Gold King Mine disaster and other degradation of our natural resources,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a written statement.

Sunnyside admitted no fault as part of the agreement. 

Dan Gibbs, who leads Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, said that the money will be directed toward “community-endorsed reclamation projects” that address the environmental effects of historic mining around Silverton.

The Gold King Mine blowout prompted the Environmental Protection Agency, whose contractors caused the spill, to create a Superfund cleanup site in the abandoned mining areas around Silverton. The site is called the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund Site. 

The settlement will be filed in federal court in Denver.

The 2015 blowout led to the filing of several lawsuits involving the mines’ property owners, the state of Colorado and the federal government. 

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Read More:

The Latest

Mining company agrees to pay Colorado $1.6 million in Gold King Mine spill settlement

When bulkheads were installed in the American Tunnel, the amount of heavy metal laden water from the higher up Gold King Mine began to increase, according to a federal investigation.

Environment
Jesse Paul
1 hour ago

“We used to never have anything like this”: In Douglas County, signs of homelessness are on the rise

This is in a county with the highest median household income in metro Denver and the lowest percentage of people in poverty. It's also a county where housing costs are rising sharply.

Housing
Elliott Wenzler
6:40 AM MST

Down 12 teachers, an Alamosa school drafted everyone they could to teach — including the principal

A statewide substitute teacher shortage has worsened amid the pandemic, leaving schools desperate to fill classrooms when teachers are out. On days they can’t, closing is a possibility.

Education
Erica Breunlin
and
Jessica Gibbs
5:05 AM MST

A Native-inclusive safe campsite has opened in Denver. But call it an “internment camp.”

Indigenous people account for an outsized percentage of homeless people in Denver. Sweeping their camps repeats the historical harms of forced displacement, advocates say.

Equity
Kristin Jones
4:46 AM MST

See more stories