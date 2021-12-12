As part of The Colorado Sun’s literature section — SunLit — we’re featuring staff picks from book stores across the state. >> Click here for more SunLit

This week’s bookstore: Old Firehouse Books, 232 Walnut St., Fort Collins

oldfirehousebooks.com | @OFirehouseBooks on Twitter, Instagram

Certain Dark Things By Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Tor Nightfire

$17.99

From the publisher: Welcome to Mexico City, an oasis in a sea of vampires. Domingo, a lonely garbage-collecting street kid, is just trying to survive its heavily policed streets when a jaded vampire on the run swoops into his life. Atl, the descendant of Aztec blood drinkers, is smart, beautiful, and dangerous. Domingo is mesmerized.

Vampires, humans, cops, and criminals collide in the dark streets of Mexico City. Do Atl and Domingo even stand a chance of making it out alive? Or will the city devour them all?

From Allison, Book Buyer: “Reissue (finally in paperback!) of her Mexico City vampire novel. Vibes aren’t 1:1 like Vampire: The Masquerade but I think the lore and clan set-up should appeal to fans of that franchise and similar supernatural fantasy. The antagonists are a clan of neo-nazi narco vampires from Europe, and the object of the main character’s obsession/affection is a feathered vampire from Aztec folklore, so there’s a lot of very interesting takes on the usual vampire fare here. ”

La Vita E Dolce By Letitia Clark

Hardie Grant

$40.00

From the Publisher: La Vita e Dolce is an exciting take on Italian baking by food writer and trained pastry chef, Letitia Clark. Featuring over 80 Italian desserts, Dolce showcases Letitia’s favorite recipes inspired by her time living in Sardinia. Whether you’re looking for something fruity, nutty, creamy, chocolatey or boozy, you will be seduced by the sweet aromas of every bake. Complete with anecdotes and beautiful location photography throughout, each recipe will be authentic in taste but with a delicious, contemporary twist.

From Revati, Community Event Coordinator: “This book full of Italian-inspired desserts is gorgeous! And the desserts in question can best be described as sumptuous. There are some complex treats in here but many are just simple sweets that feel luxurious. Try the unique Ricotta, Pear & Hazelnut Layer cake or the Perfect Pure Panna Cotta.”

Tag Team By Raul the Third

Versify

$28.95

From the publisher: Luchadores El Toro and La Oink Oink are the perfect tag team as they clean up together in this playful and visually stunning early reader! Perfect for fans of Elephant and Piggie, comic book fans, and kids looking to practice both Spanish and English.

With unique and detailed illustrations, and easy Spanish and English vocabulary words, sports fans and comic book fans alike will fall in love with El Toro, La Oink Oink, and their tag-team adventures in this fun early reader.

From Teresa, Bookseller: “A cute story about the power of friendship and how working together always makes things better. The artwork is bright and fun and some Spanish throughout the story makes this book great to read aloud!”

Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn By Shannon Hale

Abrams Books for Young Readers

$18.99

From the Publisher: LeUyen Pham and Shannon Hale are the team behind the bestselling picture book Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn, the bestselling graphic novels Real Friends, Best Friends, and Friends Forever, and, with Dean Hale, the early chapter book series The Princess in Black. They’ve made a bunch of other books, too. They are both: moms of kids who aren’t afraid to get messy, wives to husbands who make art, Honor award winners (Caldecott and Newbery), caretakers of cats, and believers in unicorns. LeUyen lives in Los Angeles, Shannon lives in Utah, and with each other, they know they can be—and make—anything.

From Nicole, Marketing Manager: “Small-Nicole, who was obsessed with unicorns and cats, would have absolutely adored this book. Present-Nicole, who is slightly less obsessed but nevertheless charmed, also adored this book. It’s a very adorable and silly book about being yourself, whoever that may be, and not letting anyone else tell you you can’t be whatever you want. I’m biased; I love Shannon Hale. But this one is too cute to pass up. ”

