Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
News

Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado

 Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, when he crashed Friday evening

The Associated Press
8:15 PM MST on Dec 12, 2021

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Officials have released the name of a 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man who was killed when his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain in northern Colorado.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, when he crashed Friday evening. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to access the top of the mountain. Devin, who was the only one on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was an orthopedic surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute. Before joining the institute, Devin was the head of spine trauma at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and an adjunct associate professor of orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He grew up in Laramie, Wyoming.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar says the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash in the next several weeks.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado

 Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, when he crashed Friday evening

News
The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Fewer COVID cases are being reported, but more of the virus is being found in Denver-area sewage

A Colorado researcher says the situation may indicate vaccinated people are catching the virus but not feeling sick enough to get tested

Coronavirus
Robert Tann
11:56 AM MST

Nicolais: I can see clearly now — finally — without glasses

After decades of contacts and reading glasses, I finally navigated the eye surgery industry

Opinion Columns
Mario Nicolais
8:37 AM MST

Carman: Crumbley family puts the lie to the myth of the ‘responsible gun owner’

It’s an insult to the grieving parents of yet another school shooting to even attempt to make a case about responsible gun ownership

Opinion Columns
Diane Carman
8:27 AM MST

See more stories