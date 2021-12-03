Skip to contents

Brighton councilman, facing DUI charge, resigns

Kris Jordinell is suspected of driving under the influence in relation to an Aug. 17 incident

Steve Smith
11:56 AM MST on Dec 3, 2021
Brighton City Councilman Kris Jordinelli, who faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after an incident with Brighton police this summer, resigned from his council position Friday.

A city statement said the remaining council members will take the next steps to fill the vacancy at a future meeting.

Jordinelli was elected in 2020. His first court appearance — a pretrial conference, according to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office — is set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7. 

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.

