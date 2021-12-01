Table Mesa King Soopers will reopen in January after mass shooting

King Soopers will reopen its Table Mesa grocery store in Boulder on Jan. 20, nearly year after a gunman killed 10 people there.

“We’ve always known that Boulder was a special place, but you’ve proven through your empathy, your strength, help and support that Boulder is so much more than a place,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said in written statement. “It’s more than a community. Boulder is our family. We know that the building is just part of what makes this store so special and that restoring it is another step in the journey as we continue to rebuild and heal.”

The grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Dr. has been there for 49 years and is a staple in Boulder. It was remodeled after the shooting.

The reopening date was announced in a news release Wednesday evening.

“The south Boulder King Soopers is an integral part of our community,” Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said in a written statement. “The store’s reopening will be a welcome and important step forward as we continue to process and heal after the horrific events of March 22, 2021. We are deeply grateful for King Soopers’ partnership with the city and residents as they prepare to welcome people back to shop and gather.”

Ahmad Alissa is accused of carrying out the shooting. The case against him is stalled while his competency is evaluated.