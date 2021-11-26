Skip to contents

New documents shed light on Olde Town Arvada shooter’s motive

Letters written by Ronald Troyke in the lead up the events of June 21 make repeated mention to the Sovereign Citizen movement

Ryan Dunn
6:18 AM MST on Nov 26, 2021
A photo from the scene of a shooting in Olde Town Arvada. (Ryan Dunn, Colorado Community Media)

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

New letters released by the Arvada Police Department this week shed light on Olde Town Arvada shooter Ronald Troyke’s motive in a June 21, 2021, shooting that left three dead, including Troyke.

The letters frequently mention the Sovereign Citizen movement. They also cite the 2019 death of Elijah McClain after an encounter with Aurora police officers and paramedics, as well as Troyke’s 1994 drunk driving conviction.

Also released by Arvada police were the department’s own report on the murder of Officer Gordon Beesley by Troyke. There’s also a report on a June 7 trespassing case which Troyke interjected himself into, library surveillance footage of the June 7 incident and Troyke’s own cell phone recording of the same interaction.

Regarding the new documents, Arvada police spokesman Officer Dave Snelling said that the national narrative around policing contributed to Troyke’s ideology and subsequent actions.

“It’s obvious that the suspect took to heart multiple media reports referencing the Arvada Police Department and sadly acted out on those. I think there’s a clear connection between the national narrative and his willingness to act on his version of it,” said Snelling.

“It’s obvious that there’s a lot of components to the suspects motives, mental health probably being one of the primary concerns that needs to be addressed on a state or national level,” Snelling continued.

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.

Ryan Dunn

