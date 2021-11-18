Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Colorado voters will decide whether to further decrease the state income tax rate

The initiative seeks to reduce the income tax rate to 4.4% from 4.55%

Jesse Paul
12:26 PM MST on Nov 18, 2021
Jon Caldara, right, poses with the 216,000 signatures he turned in to secure a spot for Initiative 31 on the 2022 ballot. (Handout)
  • Credibility:

Colorado voters will decide next year whether to further reduce the state’s income tax rate.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said Thursday that supporters of Initiative 31 collected enough signatures to get their question before voters in 2022. They needed at least 124,632 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The measure is being pushed by conservatives, including Jon Caldara, who leads the Independence Institute.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

The initiative seeks to reduce the income tax rate to 4.4% from 4.55%.

Nonpartisan legislative staff estimated in April that the measure would reduce state general fund revenue by $530 million in fiscal year 2022-23 and $370 million in fiscal year 2023-24.

Separately, Colorado voters are already going to see a temporary income tax rate reduction to 4.5% for the foreseeable future because the state is projected to exceed the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights cap on government growth and spending for at least the next three fiscal years, triggering the rate reduction.

In 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 116, which reduced the state income tax rate to 4.55% from 4.63%.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Jesse Paul

The Colorado Sun — jesse@coloradosun.com Desk: 720-432-2229

Read More:

The Latest

KC Becker, former Colorado House speaker, appointed to lead regional EPA office

The Democrat was a prime sponsor of Senate Bill 181 in 2019, a measure that rewrote Colorado's oil and gas regulations.

Environment
Jesse Paul
25 minutes ago

Colorado voters will decide whether to further decrease the state income tax rate

The initiative seeks to reduce the income tax rate to 4.4% from 4.55%

Politics and Government
Jesse Paul
2 hours ago

Aurora Public Schools pays $5.5 million settlement in sex abuse case

Aurora Public Schools does not admit guilt in the Aug. 19 settlements except for “the conduct of James Dolmas."

Education
The Associated Press
7:33 AM MST

Will COVID patients who reject vaccines embrace monoclonal antibodies? Colorado is counting on it.

As coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,500 statewide, Colorado health officials hope expanding monoclonal antibody treatment will help avert a crisis

Coronavirus
John Ingold
4:19 AM MST

See more stories