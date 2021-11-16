Skip to contents

Ex-Craig city councilman sentenced as sex offender

A First District Court judge sentenced 50-year-old Brian MacKenzie on Friday

The Associated Press
4:17 PM MST on Nov 16, 2021

GOLDEN — A former Craig city councilman convicted of internet luring of a child and other charges has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in Colorado’s sex offender supervision program.

A First District Court judge sentenced 50-year-old Brian MacKenzie on Friday, the district’s attorney general’s office said Monday. A Jefferson County jury convicted MacKenzie in September of internet luring of a child with intent to exploit, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault of a child, the office said in a statement.

MacKenzie must register as a sex offender and participate in treatment.

MacKenzie was arrested in 2019 during an internet sting operation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in which officers posed as an underage girl with whom MacKenzie arranged a meeting in Lakewood, authorities said. He was taken into custody en route to Lakewood, they said.

MacKenzie resigned from the Craig City Council after his arrest.

The Associated Press

