Authorities lift evacuations prompted by wildfire near Evergreen after rainstorm douses burn area

Residents of about 1,000 houses in Evergeen were allowed to return home on Tuesday night after authorities announced they had turned the corner on a wildfire that was raging a day before.

Rain soaked the Elephant Butte Fire burn area for a second straight evening, prompting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to lift its evacuation order for a large area near Evergreen Golf Course.

The 50-acre blaze was at 25% containment “and climbing” by midday Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced.

The fire was raging on Monday night shortly after it was called in to authorities at about 3 p.m. Trees were fully engulfed and a smoke column was visible in Denver.

But by nightfall the fire had died down and it never really fully reignited into a raging inferno on Tuesday.

Authorities have not said what started the fire.

