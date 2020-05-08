The Colorado Sun
Jose Garcia cleans a wall at Bruce Randolph School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Pool photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Hybrid of in-person and remote learning likely in Denver schools this fall

The district plans to begin gathering feedback from families next week via a survey

Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat

Senior Reporter — Chalkbeat Colorado

Denver’s public schools “will likely offer a mix of in-person and remote learning” when school resumes in the fall, Superintendent Susana Cordova said Thursday in a newsletter to families.

“Until health officials give clearance for a return to normal school operations, we will need to adhere to social-distancing guidelines,” Cordova wrote. “We will also likely need to make schedule adjustments periodically during the school year.”

Denver Public Schools officials are still working out exactly what that will look like, Cordova said. The district plans to begin gathering feedback from families next week via a survey.

“The best plan we can put together for reopening schools is one that prioritizes health and wellness and is responsive to the needs of our students and families,” Cordova wrote.







