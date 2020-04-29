Skier killed in avalanche near Crested Butte

CRESTED BUTTE — A skier has died after an avalanche in central Colorado.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center confirmed four people were skiing Tuesday on Mount Emmons, a very steep slope northwest of Crested Butte, KMGH-TV reported. The center says the skier’s body was recovered on Wednesday.
A preliminary report shows an avalanche started to slide downhill, catching and injuring the skier.
Gunnison County sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews with Crested Butte Mountain Rescue responded to the avalanche, but had to reduce their efforts amid the avalanche hazard.
The Crested Butte Avalanche Center says the skier who was killed was “a longtime local and dear friend.”
