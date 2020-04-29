Skier killed in avalanche near Crested Butte

An image of the area known as the Climax Chutes, on the northeast side of Mount Emmons near Crested Butte. A skier was descending the ridgeline and triggered an avalanche and was caught in a wet slab avalanche near the location circled. The avalanche carried skier down a steep, timbered slope. The group he was with found him unconscious and injured near the location marked by the circle. He did not respond to resuscitation efforts. (Provided by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

CRESTED BUTTE — A skier has died after an avalanche in central Colorado.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center confirmed four people were skiing Tuesday on Mount Emmons, a very steep slope northwest of Crested Butte, KMGH-TV reported. The center says the skier’s body was recovered on Wednesday.

A preliminary report shows an avalanche started to slide downhill, catching and injuring the skier.

Gunnison County sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews with Crested Butte Mountain Rescue responded to the avalanche, but had to reduce their efforts amid the avalanche hazard.

The Crested Butte Avalanche Center says the skier who was killed was “a longtime local and dear friend.”

