PHOTOS: Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Colorado’s Front Range

The Air Force Thunderbirds flew over cities across Colorado’s Front Range on Saturday afternoon in honor of those working on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus.

The team was in the state for the Air Force Academy’s graduation earlier in the day.

The fighter jets’ flight path took them first over Greeley, then through Fort Collins, Longmont, Denver, Aurora and then south back toward Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Here are some photos of the F-16 aircraft that make up the Thunderbirds as they passed over downtown Denver:

Have photos or videos of the Thunderbirds flying over Colorado that you’d like to share? Send them to newsroom@coloradosun.com and we will share them right here.



Please include how you would like to be credited.

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The Thunderbirds fly over Boulder, Colorado, with CU Boulder East Campus below. U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Front Range of Colorado, including areas over Boulder County, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Steve Peterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds streak over Windsor. (John Kerste, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Thunderbirds fly over the Front Range on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Photo by @oneill_dm, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Lauren Bieber, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Brian Jackson, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Thunderbirds over Boulder, CO pic.twitter.com/V4Zi7MYPJ7 — Laurel Ann (@LaurelAnn78) April 18, 2020

The #Thunderbirds flew around #Colorado towns today to honor the actual #patriots during this pandemic – the first responders, nurses, and doctors trying to save people’s loved ones. My neighbors were practicing good social distancing. pic.twitter.com/biAnLkGGqa — SESevers (@edge_nature) April 18, 2020

