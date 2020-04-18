The Colorado Sun

PHOTOS: Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Colorado’s Front Range

News Primary category in which blog post is published
The Colorado Sun

See more

The Air Force Thunderbirds flew over cities across Colorado’s Front Range on Saturday afternoon in honor of those working on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus.

The team was in the state for the Air Force Academy’s graduation earlier in the day.

The fighter jets’ flight path took them first over Greeley, then through Fort Collins, Longmont, Denver, Aurora and then south back toward Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Here are some photos of the F-16 aircraft that make up the Thunderbirds as they passed over downtown Denver:

Have photos or videos of the Thunderbirds flying over Colorado that you’d like to share? Send them to newsroom@coloradosun.com and we will share them right here.

Please include how you would like to be credited.

The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Kathryn Scott, Special to The Colorado Sun)
The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)
The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)
The Thunderbirds fly over Boulder, Colorado, with CU Boulder East Campus below. U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Front Range of Colorado, including areas over Boulder County, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Steve Peterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)
The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)
The Air Force Thunderbirds streak over Windsor. (John Kerste, Special to The Colorado Sun)
The Thunderbirds fly over the Front Range on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Photo by @oneill_dm, Special to The Colorado Sun)
The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

UNDERWRITTEN BY TOBACCO-FREE KIDS ACTION FUND

OUR UNDERWRITERS SUPPORT JOURNALISM.   BECOME ONE.

Underwriting
The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over downtown Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Lauren Bieber, Special to The Colorado Sun)
The Air Force Thunderbirds pass over Denver on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Brian Jackson, Special to The Colorado Sun)
Rising Sun

The latest from The Sun

Carman: Essential workers are our heroes. It’s time to start treating them that way.

Opinion

Nicolais: Lessons learned from Stephen King’s classic novel “The Stand”

The coronavirus may be just the backdrop to a deeper plague in Colorado and our country

Opinion

Opinion: The coronavirus is magnifying the equity gaps between Colorado students

Opinion