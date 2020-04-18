PHOTOS: Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Colorado’s Front Range

The Air Force Thunderbirds flew over cities across Colorado’s Front Range on Saturday afternoon in honor of those working on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus.
The team was in the state for the Air Force Academy’s graduation earlier in the day.
The fighter jets’ flight path took them first over Greeley, then through Fort Collins, Longmont, Denver, Aurora and then south back toward Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
Here are some photos of the F-16 aircraft that make up the Thunderbirds as they passed over downtown Denver:
Have photos or videos of the Thunderbirds flying over Colorado that you’d like to share? Send them to newsroom@coloradosun.com and we will share them right here.
Please include how you would like to be credited.
