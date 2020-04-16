These days, so common a task as grocery shopping leaves its unique mark on poetry

Week Two

I risk a trip

to King Soopers

for essentials:

milk, bread,

eggs, bananas.

Shoppers smile

six feet wary

and swallow the urge

to cough, converse.

A sneeze—

we freeze.

A green plant

droops, a shamrock

on clearance. A bargain

wasting away

at ninety-nine cents.

Moved by the hunger

to heal, my gloved

hand selects

this least-of-these

items and places

it in my cart

beside the bread.

Susan Delaney Spear is an associate professor of English at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, but for the time being her classes meet in her personal ZOOM room. In 2018, her collection “Beyond All Bearing” was published by Wipf & Stock.

