Volunteers with the Due Date Too Late campaign brought boxes of signatures to the Secretary of State's Office on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo provided by Sage Naumann, Colorado Senate Republicans)

Campaign for Colorado vote on abortion limits falls short — for now

The group behind the initiative, Due Date Too Late, has an additional 15 days to collect more signatures once a statewide shelter-in-place order, imposed because of the coronavirus, is lifted

The Associated Press

Backers of a proposal to ban abortions at 22 weeks in Colorado failed to collect enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot, the secretary of state’s office said Friday.

But The Denver Post reports that a group behind the initiative, Due Date Too Late, has an additional 15 days to collect more signatures once a statewide shelter-in-place order, imposed because of the coronavirus, is lifted.

The secretary’s office determined the group fielded 114,647 valid voter signatures., short of the 124,632 signatures required.

The proposal on what proponents call late-term abortions would make it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion when a fetus is at 22 weeks of gestation or after.

It would allow abortions after that time if a woman’s physical health is endangered.

Colorado is one of several states without time limits on when women can get an abortion.

