PHOTOS: A look at how communities across Colorado are dealing with coronavirus

Our photographers and reporters have been fanning out across Colorado in recent weeks to cover the spread of the new coronavirus as it sickens people, shuts down businesses and just generally disrupts lives.

Here are some scenes capturing how COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has affected our state:

Check out The Colorado Sun’s full coronavirus coverage here.

Cars line up during drive up testing for COVID-19 in Gunnison on March 20, 2020. Gunnison County is one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus in the state in proportion to the population. Two people have been admitted to the Gunnison Valley Hospital, 39 people have tests pending and 239 residents are self-reporting symptoms and are self isolated. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The Fox Theater and San Juan Cinema is closed in Montrose. “The Fox Theater will be closed until further notice,” the attraction’s website says. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado health officials on March 15, 2019, advised people who live in four mountain counties, including Gunnison County, to stay away from other people because of high rates of infection by the new coronavirus. A sign over Colorado 135 near Gunnison’s city limits, affirmed the advisory, but said the county will reopen to tourism on April 8, 2020. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)

A pair of skiers skin uphill at Loveland Ski Area on Friday March, 20, 2020, near Georgetown. The ski area closed for the season after Gov. Jared Polis ordered all Colorado ski resorts to shut down because of the coronavirus on March 16, 2020. With many closures in Colorado due to the coronavirus pandemic, many more skiers and snowboarders opt for uphilling equipment to keep skiing in the backcountry and on ski resorts without chairlifts running. (Hugh Carey, Special to The Colorado Sun)

La Merise is one of the many Cherry Creek North restaurants remaining open for takeout on March 22, 2020.(Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

Jose Garcia cleans a wall at Bruce Randolph School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Pool photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Moxi Theater owner Ely Corliss sits on the stage of the downtown Greeley nightclub moments after he learned Gov. Polis had shut down all in-person drinking and dining and gatherings of more than 10 people for a month to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Colorado. (Valerie Vampola, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Health workers collect patient information from people waiting to be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, outside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s lab in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood. Photographed on March 11, 2020. (John Ingold, The Colorado Sun)

A note on the door of the Colorado Senate on March 11, 2020, asking visitors to send emails to lawmakers instead of passing them business cards or notes. “I’m not a health expert,” said Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, a Parker Republican. “But if large groups of people congregating in a confined area increases the chance of spreading it, it kind of seems like something we ought to avoid.” (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gives an update about the extent of the coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference on March 11, 2020. “This will get worse before it gets better,” he told reporters, calling the outbreak a “test of our Colorado character” that has no end in sight. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

A worker cleans the area around a drained pool in Montrose. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Pedestrians keep their distance on the nearly deserted 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver on March 21, 2020. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

An empty toilet paper and paper towel aisle at the Safeway in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Newspaper boxes, heavy with snow, outside Cannon Mine Coffee in Lafayette on March 21, 2020, telegraph the news of the day, left, and the sentiment of many people, right. (Dana Coffield, The Colorado Sun)

David Storey is processing the samples for COVID-19 test at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division in Denver on Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Pool photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

Pete Cabrelli, who was visiting Gunnison from Philadelphia, packs up his car to leave the Rodeway Inn of U.S. 50 after Gunnison County ordered all hotels and short-term lodging closed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. He and his wife had just arrived for two weeks of vacation when they were turned back. They were worried about getting a flight out and whether they might have to drive back to Pennsylvania. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Ethan Kavanagh, a lift operator at Vail ski area, packed up his car outside his Timber Ridge apartment on Tuesday, March 17. Vail Resorts employees living in the company-provided housing at Vail’s Timber Ridge apartments were notified Tuesday that, due to the early closure of ski resorts, they would need to vacate employee housing by March 27. (Jason Blevins, The Colorado Sun)

People wait in 23-degree weather for “curbside” delivery of dinner from The Post Brewing Company in Lafayette the evening of March 20, 2020. Managers were struggling with how to get the large orders, including cans of beer and bottles of wine, from inside the restaurant to people waiting on the sidewalk outside and in their cars. The wait was more than an hour on Friday night, and was expected to be just as busy on Saturday, when the restaurant began offering to-go cocktails under liquor-license rules loosened by Gov. Jared Polis. (Dana Coffield, The Colorado Sun)

Customers pick up meals from the Vine Bistro restaurant in downtown Montrose on Tuesday afternoon March 17, 2020. The restaurant is closed until at least April 30 because of the coronavirus. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)

A man holds a sign looking for change from a decreasing number of drivers through Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

Lisa Straight, director of community health for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, talks with a community member about where to find resources related to the coronavirus outbreak. (Moe Clark, The Colorado Sun)

A lone pedestrian hustles across Broadway near the normally bustling Civic Center Station in downtown Denver on March 21, 2020. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

The latest from The Sun