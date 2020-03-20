Remains of Gannon Stauch, missing El Paso County boy, found in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS — Human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a missing Colorado boy reported missing in January by his stepmother, who was later arrested and charged with killing him, authorities said Friday.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, on the Florida Panhandle.
Investigators are asking for information from anyone who saw the boy’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Pace or nearby Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5.
Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned after leaving to go to a friend’s house. After a search that lasted for weeks came up empty, authorities presumed the boy was dead and they arrested the stepmother in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on March 2.
Stauch was brought back to Colorado and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.
A judge sealed the sworn statement that explains the reason for her arrest, and news organizations, including The Colorado Sun, are suing for the release of the document.
