What’d I Miss?: Bootstrap myth

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.
< Previous | Start from the beginning |
Brittny Lewton, 40, was charged with three drug felonies, including conspiracy and possession, as well as official misconduct, a misdemeanor, according to online court records
He refused to endorse a candidate in the primary, but said that if Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee it will make things harder for the party in swing-states -- like Colorado
Bernie Sanders is in the lead, having raised more than $2.7 million from Coloradans. Denver is the state’s biggest campaign cash cow, providing some $2 million to candidates from over 23,000 donors.