1,000s apply for 100 slots for teacher loan forgiveness / “River sisters” / Campaigns come to Colorado / Rural broadband’s final stretch / Much more

Good morning! We're ready to hit this week hard with a newsletter full of the kinds of essential topics that touch everybody: Water, broadband, teachers and politics.

The Colorado Sun is hosting a conversation with Sen. Michael Bennet — this Friday at noon at the University of Denver!

Bennet will reflect on lessons he learned in Iowa and New Hampshire, the influence of money on national politics and other issues.

As a Colorado Sun member, here's your link to RSVP to this free event to guarantee space in this limited room.

The event is free, but here's your link to RSVP to get space in this limited room.

The bridge at San Luis Rio Colorado in Mexico played host to a spontaneous party in spring 2014, when the Colorado River again flowed here during the pulse flow. (Luke Runyon, KUNC)

“If I’m going to be an authentic Colorado River advocate, I need to be an advocate from the source to the sea. The heart of the river is in the Delta. The womb of the river is in the headwaters in Colorado.”



— Water policy analyst Jorge Figueroa, co-founder and director of El Laboratorio, a Latino-led environmental innovation laboratory based in Denver

The little trickle of water under that bridge in the photo above is the rare evidence of a once-strong ecological connection between Colorado and Mexico. But as the water of the overtaxed Colorado River dries up, activists and planners are working to not only restart the flow, but to rehabilitate neglected neighborhoods on the distant ends of the water way: Denver’s Sun Valley and San Luis Rio Colorado in Mexico. Sharon Udasin, a Ted Scripps fellow at the University of Colorado Center for Environmental Journalism, brings us the story of these two “river sisters.” >> STORY + PHOTOS

87% to 92%

That jump, from 87% to 92%, is what the State of Colorado is hoping to accomplish between now and June. But as Tamara Chuang writes, while more options are creeping into the most underserved parts of the state, coverage numbers aren’t the whole story and there are still some physical realities that will make closing that final gap increasingly difficult. >> ANALYSIS

“Unless I win the lottery, I could see myself paying it until the day I die.”



— Cañon City Schools social worker Shantell Lynch on the student debt from her master’s degree

The Colorado Department of Higher Education is granting loan forgiveness of up to $5,000 each year for five years. Will that draw more people into rural classrooms and help the state overcome its teacher shortage? >> STORY + ANALYSIS

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to 9-year-old Zachary Ro, center, of Lone Tree, as Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold looks on at a campaign rally on Feb. 22, 2020, in Aurora. The boy questioned Buttigieg on how to tell people that he is gay. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado isn’t the biggest jewel in the Super Tuesday crown for Democratic presidential hopefuls, but the state’s purple reputation and competitive Senate race means that (almost) all the viable candidates have shown their faces in the Centennial state. Here are a few recent highlights:

BUTTIGIEG: Jesse Paul talked to the 9-year-old Colorado boy who asked Pete Buttigieg on stage for advice on how to tell the world he is gay. “I don’t think you need a lot of advice from me on bravery,” Buttigieg told Zachary Ro. >> STORY

Jesse Paul talked to the 9-year-old Colorado boy who asked Pete Buttigieg on stage for advice on how to tell the world he is gay. “I don’t think you need a lot of advice from me on bravery,” Buttigieg told Zachary Ro. >> WARREN: Elizabeth Warren filled the Fillmore auditorium’s 3,900-person capacity and then some yesterday. >> LIVE TWEET

Elizabeth Warren filled the Fillmore auditorium’s 3,900-person capacity and then some yesterday. >> SANDERS & BLOOMBERG: Last Sunday, front-runner Bernie Sanders drew nearly 12,000 to the Colorado Convention Center and, like Warren, directly attacked Michael Bloomberg, who has been spending millions on ads and staff in Colorado. >> STORY

Last Sunday, front-runner Bernie Sanders drew nearly 12,000 to the Colorado Convention Center and, like Warren, directly attacked Michael Bloomberg, who has been spending millions on ads and staff in Colorado. >> BIDEN: Joe Biden, on the other hand, is the only viable candidate who hasn’t set foot in Colorado ahead of the Super Tuesday vote leading party leaders to wonder if his “no-show” strategy will backfire. >> STORY

Joe Biden, on the other hand, is the only viable candidate who hasn’t set foot in Colorado ahead of the Super Tuesday vote leading party leaders to wonder if his “no-show” strategy will backfire. >> TRUMP: Don’t forget that despite a lack of any significant primary votes for the GOP, President Trump was in Colorado Springs with Sen. Cory Gardner, cementing their political fates ahead of the general election. >> STORY

Don’t forget that despite a lack of any significant primary votes for the GOP, President Trump was in Colorado Springs with Sen. Cory Gardner, cementing their political fates ahead of the general election. >> VOTER GUIDE: If you’d like to base your votes on policy, not face time, then you’re in luck! There’s still time to explore our interactive guide to the primary candidates on where they stand on issues near and dear to Colorado voters. >> VOTER GUIDE

FORT COLLINS POLICE DEFEND INVESTIGATION: The chief of the Fort Collins police department, which was blasted for its botched investigation into the shooting death of a CSU student by prosecutors in the case, went on 9News to defend his officers, saying “there weren’t errors so much as there were reasons why we did or didn’t do things.” >> STORY

The chief of the Fort Collins police department, which was blasted for its botched investigation into the shooting death of a CSU student by prosecutors in the case, went on 9News to defend his officers, saying “there weren’t errors so much as there were reasons why we did or didn’t do things.” >> UNCOUNTED 2019 BALLOTS FOUND: Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters found 574 filled-out ballots from the 2019 election in a drop box outside an office in Grand Junction. >> STORY

