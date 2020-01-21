The Colorado Sun
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a Democratic candidate for president in 2020, unveils his campaign's gun control platform in Aurora on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He delivered remarks within about 200 yards of the Aurora theater where a gunman killed 12 and injured dozens more in 2012. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Michael Bloomberg calls for Trump’s removal in new ad running in Colorado

Bloomberg has spent $4 million on TV ads targeting Coloradans since Thanksgiving

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

NEW YORK — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg launched a new impeachment-focused television ad Tuesday urging the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The ad will run in 27 states, including states represented by vulnerable Republican senators, and be Bloomberg’s only ad on television in the next few days. It comes as the Senate begins its impeachment trial against Trump based on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

“It’s time for the Senate to act and remove Trump from office, and if they won’t do their jobs this November, you and I will,” Bloomberg says in the ad, which appears to use footage from a recent campaign stop.

Bloomberg has focused his campaign more on Trump than his Democratic primary rivals have. The billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor has promised to continue spending his own money to defeat Trump even if he loses the Democratic nomination.

Forbes on Tuesday increased Bloomberg’s estimated net worth to $60 billion, up from $50 billion previously and making him the nation’s eighth richest person. He’s already spent more than $200 million of his own money on his primary campaign, by hiring staff and running television ads in several dozen states.

Bloomberg’s impeachment-focused ad will run in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, as well as 19 other states, including some that have first-term Republican senators who could be defeated in November. Five of those key states also vote on March 3, known as Super Tuesday, where Bloomberg is focusing his attention in the primary contest.

The ad also highlights Bloomberg’s spending to boost Democratic candidates in key U.S. House races in 2018, when the party took back control of the lower chamber.

Bloomberg has spent $4 million on TV ads targeting Coloradans since Thanksgiving, as first reported in The Colorado Sun’s Unaffiliated political newsletter.

About $1.8 million of those ads aired in Denver and Colorado Springs in January. And about $90,000 worth aired on Spanish-language stations Telemundo and Univision, according to records reviewed by The Sun.

The Colorado Sun contributed to this report.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

The latest from The Sun

News Primary category in which blog post is published

Nonprofit funds lawyers to defend news media in 5 states, including Colorado

The free legal services are aimed at helping reporters gain access to public records and court proceedings

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Sen. Brittany Pettersen makes history as first state lawmaker to give birth during a legislative session in Colorado

Davis James Silverii was born on Sunday. “He’s doing amazingly well and so is mom,” said Ian Silverii, the dad.

Environment Primary category in which blog post is published

How will Western water be affected by climate change? A tiny Colorado flower may have the answer

Researchers are scouring the landscape near Crested Butte to gather data and inform climate computer models used around the world