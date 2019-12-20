Colorado regulators approve tougher oil and gas air rules, ending statewide disparity

Colorado air-quality regulators have approved tougher statewide oil and gas regulations ending a disparity between areas in western Colorado.
The state Air Quality Control Commission approved changes Thursday that would make regulations uniform statewide after hearing opinions from residents and industry officials last week, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Thursday.
The regulations would require more frequent inspections for leaks for facilities within 1,000 feet of homes, schools and other public facilities, officials said.
The regulations would require more frequent inspections for leaks across the state twice a year for oil and gas wells within 1,000 feet of homes, schools and other public facilities and emit at least 4,000 pounds of volatile organic compounds a year, regulators said.
Regulations would also strengthen statewide requirements for reducing emissions from storage tanks and require that companies provide annual emission reports, officials said.
Some of the requirements would make operating some low-producing wells uneconomical, some industry officials said.
