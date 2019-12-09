Colorado’s slowing economy / Bottle deposits / More students getting college credit / Remembering Kimmi Lewis / First avalanche death / Much more

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

Good morning from the dawn of the 12th-shortest day of this winter cycle.

I was *shocked face* looking at Twitter over the weekend and saw this tweet:

People seeking news are frustrated. But when you visit coloradosun.com, the only thing on that list you have to deal with is No. 4 (an invitation to read this very newsletter which disappears if you log in to the site).

That is 100% by design, chosen by the journalists who own and operate The Sun. We don’t have paywalls, we don’t track or sell user data, we skip flashy ads for less-intrusive underwriting and have strived to make our website fast, responsive and easy to read.

All of those decisions to make the reading experience the best in Colorado come at a literal cost. By skipping those annoying (but money-making) features, it means that support from you, the person reading this, is the lifeblood of our ability to make the journalism you see in this newsletter every week.

OK, we had a busy weekend, so let’s wrap this gift already, shall we?

ABOVE THE FOLD

Cows eat hay on the Weathers’ farm near Yuma on Feb. 13, 2019. (Austin Humphreys, Special to The Colorado Sun)

It’s the last month of the year (and decade!) so it’s time for predictions. In Colorado, the University of Colorado economic forecast has been pretty accurate over the years, so Tamara Chuang analyzed their take on 2020, including optimism about agriculture (except for small farmers) and a big dip in construction.

ANALYSIS: There’s a lot to unpack in this report, from cheese makers to population growth to unemployment to a plateauing of the weed biz.

+ LOTS OF JOBS, BUT HOW MANY ARE GOOD? The Labor Department reported a near record low unemployment rate nationwide in December. But is the number of jobs a good measure of the health of the economy anymore? One argument against that measure: Nearly half of all working Americans have low-wage jobs (as in, an annual income of $18,000). And most of those 53 million workers are between the ages of 25 and 54, not the burger-flipping teenagers that people tend to believe work those jobs. Or as Eric Levitz at New York magazine so eloquently put it: “Jobs, Jobs Everywhere, But Most of Them Kind of Suck.” // New York Times, CBS News, New York magazine

Western Colorado University communication arts professor Jack Lucido works with North High School mass media students in the classroom of social studies teacher Susan Dunbar on Nov. 4, 2019. (Andy Colwell, Special to The Colorado Sun)

I was lucky enough to earn some college credit via Advanced Placement classes at Yuma High School back at the turn of the millennium. But in the 17 years since I was last in a high school classroom, Colorado schools have greatly expanded so-called concurrent enrollment programs, where students are graduating not just with credit, but actually taking college courses and earning degrees and certificates before they graduate.

STORY: Education reporter Erica Breunlin found that schools and students are not just saving time and money — these programs are helping narrow the achievement gap between minority students and their white peers.

“The bottle redemption program, I still strongly believe, has a place in this solution. I just think we should really carefully consider any unintended consequences before we move forward.”



— Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City

For many of us out here in the Mountain West, the idea of a bottle deposit program pretty much exists as a code on a soda/pop/coke label you never look at or the plot of a Seinfeld episode. But as Colorado continues to struggle to recycle, the bottle deposit is once again part of the discussion.

HOW IT WORKS IN OREGON: Moe Clark breaks down why Colorado’s latest attempt at a program was pulled, and how programs in states like Oregon are thriving, even in an unstable global recycling marketplace.

More from The Sun

FROM THE OPINION PAGE

CORNER-TO-CORNER

NEWS FROM AROUND COLORADO

// HOUSING IN COLORADO: Rent in Denver dropped a little, but homeowners aren’t in a selling mood, meaning my half-cocked plan to buy a house literally made of cardboard and drop it in someone’s cow pasture is looking better and better. // Denverite, The Denver Post 🔑, Wikkelhouse

// “SOUTH PARK” ACCIDENTALLY PRANKS FAIRPLAY RESIDENT: There’s a reason that old movies and TV shows always used “555-” if they needed to show a phone number on screen. Some people just can’t help calling numbers they see on their TVs (and they’re also bad at dialing) as a Fairplay resident found out when “South Park” featured a number that was one digit off of their work phone number. // Mashable

// HIGH SCHOOL JOURNALISM: Racism, student journalism, censorship and soccer all combine in this fascinating story from Melanie Asmar: “What happened when Denver student journalists wrote about racist taunts at soccer games.” // Chalkbeat Colorado

// HEPATITIS OUTBREAK: Two people have died in Colorado during a hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened nearly 300 since 2018. // The Denver Post 🔑

// DENVER’S TREE PLAN: Downtown Denver is one of the worst downtowns when measured by tree canopy (at a measly 4%). So the city is going to spend $9 million to plant 500 trees — that will just barely make a dent in the area’s shade needs. // Denverite

// MASSIVE SCOTCH COLLECTION: Apparently, the late Richard Goodling of Colorado spent the last 20 years or so of his life assembling what whiskey experts are calling “The Perfect Collection” — and all 3,900 bottles of mostly single malt Scotch will go to auction. // 9News

