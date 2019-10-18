What’d I Miss?: Different shades of protest

The Colorado Sun

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

Campaign to recall Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia fails, decides not to turn in all of its signatures

The effort said they will turn in about 120 signatures, but not all of the ones they collected, in protest of what they said was "voter intimidation"

Colorado’s most thrilling commute / Humans training bears to be bad / Report: Fracking causes health problems / Dark money in CC battle / So much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.

$1 billion has flowed from venture investors to Front Range companies this year

More exits, larger funding rounds and more entrepreneurs are the result of years in the making. Will it last as unicorns fumble and recession concerns rise?