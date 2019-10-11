Gardner ducks impeachment question / How Mesa Verde remains wound up in Finland / Major health insurance changes / Election 2019 voter guide / + More

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

Good morning! The sun (at least here in Denver) is glinting off all that October snow, itching to start melting it as we return to our regularly scheduled fall, already in progress. I just learned that the dust storm that kicked off the meteorological festivities Wednesday along the Front Range was officially a “haboob,” just in case you needed a little factoid to drop on a weekend dinner party.

We have so much to get to today, from evasive politicians to the return of sacred artifacts to a state ballot guide (consider this your reminder that there is an election this November where you can have a major say in the future of the state).

via @JoeStGeorge on Twitter

You may have already seen the video, taken by Fox31 reporter Joe St. George, of Sen. Cory Gardner — normally all smiles — refusing to answer a yes or no question about the issue at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump (if you haven’t, click the image above to watch). It’s a remarkable video, but as Jesse Paul writes, it was not the only run-in with the press that Sen. Gardner had that day.

The Cliff Palace at Mesa Verde, as photographed by Swedish researcher Gustaf Nordenskiold in 1891. He took more than 600 Native American artifacts, including several sets of human remains, home with him, and they wound up in the National Museum of Finland. Now, many of them will be headed back to Colorado for repatriation. (Courtesy of Mesa Verde Archive)

Buckle up, dear reader, it’s time for a story about archaeology that stretches from Mesa Verde to Sweden to Finland and back to the Four Corners region. This won’t spoil the story, but one of the most interesting facts in Kevin Simpson’s excellent piece is that, even in 1890, the actions of Swedish researcher Gustaf Nordenskiöld raised the hackles of the locals, who put him in jail for a night — and not for the reason you might think — until they realized there were no laws they could use to charge him.

>> Don’t take my word for it. Find yourself a few minutes and dive into the whole story here.

Stop, take a breath. There have been so many big changes in the complex world of health insurance in Colorado over the past few weeks you might be a little lost on just how much these changes will mean for you and your care. Enter John Ingold, who explains each of the changes and how they will (or won’t) affect you.

(Photos by Joshua Polson, Special to The Colorado Sun and Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Watch your mailboxes: The ballots for the November 2019 election are hitting the mail today. Just in case you kind of forgot that we’re having an election this year, John Frank put together a quick guide to the two statewide ballot propositions, CC (asking if the state can keep money destined for TABOR refunds to use on schools, roads, etc.) and DD (placing a tax on sports betting to fund a clean water plan).

“I’m not a hotel guy doing this like a hotel, building boxes with boxes in them with beds. That’s not hard. But building a community and thinking things through with experiences, that’s harder.”



— Jim Deters, founder of Galvanize, about his new hotel Gravity Haus by Peak 9 at Breckenridge Ski Resort

It’s getting more and more expensive to live the mountain lifestyle that was a hallmark of Colorado life for decades. And as the hospitality industry splits into ultra-high-end luxury or Airbnb/VRBO rentals, the cofounder of Galvanize wanted to build a brand new kind of adventure hotel.

Jason Blevins talked to Jim Deters about his ambitious Gravity Haus — and why he's pushing to create a local institution from top to bottom.

Jackson Hole Ski Patrol Assistant Director Scott Stolte lets go of his rescue dog Luna during training Oct. 7, 2019, in Summit County. There were 32 dog teams that attended the four-day training hosted by the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment organization. (Matt Stensland, Special to The Colorado Sun)

That early October snow already has authorities flashing back to last year’s epic and destructive avalanche season. Jason Blevins went to watch dozens of avalanche rescue dogs as they trained in Summit County (lots of very good dog photos contained within).

So far, Colorado is keeping up with DUI blood tests after a warning that the state’s offer of free testing for law enforcement could cause major backlogs. Jesse Paul has the update.

A lawsuit is seeking to suspend all new drilling permits until the regulations contained in SB 181 are updated.

From Chalkbeat: The State Board of Education voted to raise standards, making it harder for Colorado schools to earn a top rating — despite lobbying from people who said they wanted a complete overhaul of the system.

// If you awoke this morning still ticked off that you couldn’t watch the Colorado Avalanche game last night, then Drew Litton’s cartoon will definitely strike a chord as the TV powers continue to squabble with no hope in sight for an agreement to actually show the games to the people who want to watch them.

// What would you risk to raise your voice in protest? In “What’d I Miss?” both Ossie and Myra discover that the stakes are vastly different as they mull joining the climate strike at the Capitol.

What happens when you take authors schooled in classic mystery and toss in an affinity for sci-fi? You get “Denver Moon: The Minds of Mars,” a pleasing mashup of genres. The excerpt of this collaboration between Warren Hammond and Josh Viola introduces their protagonist in the most elemental of conundrums — literally asking, “Who am I?” and “Why am I here?” In the SunLit interview, Hammond explains how the two authors joined forces and some of the challenges in creating a character who’s actually colorblind.

This is a run, don’t walk beer pick. Comrade Brewing in Denver won the prestigious small brewer of the year award last week at the Great American Beer Festival — and took gold for its IPA called More Dodge Less Ram, a beer with a funny story behind the name. The beer is on tap right now at the brewery, so get there before it’s gone.

The Thing: “Come on Home” by the Lijadu Sisters (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube)

Why You Might Like It: There’s still a little snow on the ground, so why not listen to a 1979 song from Nigerian twins (and cousins of Fela Kuti) Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu? It’s a great slice of African pop music and a perfect song to play over the end credits of this week as you head off into your weekend.

