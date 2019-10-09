Fighting I-70 tunnel fires / Colorado’s public option explained / Major money in the Senate race / Trevor Project’s big boost / Much more

Compiled by Eric Lubbers, eric@coloradosun.com

Pictured: Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, suspiciously free of snow on Oct. 8, 2019. (Eric Lubbers, The Colorado Sun)

It’s the day before the first predicted snow storm of the season. How are your anticipation levels? I just bought my yearly pair of touchscreen gloves (because I lose/rip/burn/melt them at least once a season) and have spent the morning trying to explain to my dog that he needs to be enjoying these snow-free walks while he can. I don’t think he’s getting it.

We’ve got some important work in today’s Sunriser, from good news for LGBTQ youth to an explanation of Colorado’s potentially disruptive public option to a dispatch from the depths of the Eisenhower tunnel, so let’s just unzip this parka already, shall we?

ABOVE THE FOLD

Aimee Resnick, a sophomore at Cherry Creek High School, credits the Trevor Project with saving her life. She chatted with a Trevor counselor just before she planned to kill herself. The counselor called police. (Jennifer Brown, The Colorado Sun)

Suicide is the leading cause of death for young people in Colorado, and teens that identify as gay or transgender are nearly three times as likely to have attempted suicide as Colorado teens in general. Enter the Trevor Project.

>> Jennifer Brown reports on the Colorado expansion of the national network of volunteers working to give LGBTQ teens the resources they need.

“I think folks will be pleasantly surprised at what we put together.”



— Kim Bimestefer, one of the architects of Colorado’s proposed state health insurance option.

If you’ve been paying attention to the Democratic presidential primary race — where health care has been Issue No. 1 — you’ve probably heard a dizzying number of ways candidates want to fix our system, from “Medicare for All” to Michael Bennet’s proposed “Medicare X” public option. But right here in Colorado, the state is embarking on its own “public option” that has the potential to upend the way health care works (and is paid for).

>> Stop what you’re doing and read John Ingold’s explanation of just how the “public option” would work and how it could affect you (even if you can’t buy in).

MORE: Remember the report that showed that a non-Medicare patient is likely paying many times the price that a Medicare patient does for the same treatment at Colorado hospitals? One element of the state’s public plan would target that gap by setting hospital prices, and as John writes, that would tee up a major battle between the powerful hospital lobby and state officials.

The Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels. (Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Well, this might be my favorite dateline we’ve ever published at The Sun: BENEATH THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE. We sent Jesse Paul spelunking to witness just how the $20 million fire suppression system in the I-70 tunnels keeps traffic flowing.

>> Come on in and learn all about how the tunnel is protected.

(Photos by Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun)

Both John Hickenlooper and Cory Gardner raked in more than $2 million in the three-month period that ended in June. While Hick’s fundraising haul affirms his place as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race, John Frank writes in his analysis of the numbers that all that money is an angle of attack for his primary foes.

>> Analyzing Hickenlooper’s money — and what it means for the primary.

>> Meanwhile, Cory Gardner has amassed nearly $7 million as he prepares to battle for his seat.

MORE: Dave Weigel at The Washington Post had an interesting look at the Colorado Senate primary as an example of the institutional hurdles still facing Democrats who want to push the party to the left (featuring a climate change debate in Colorado Springs that Hickenlooper did not attend).

More from The Sun

The Space To Create renovation in downtown Trinidad takes up one square block on the town’s Main Street. Part of a project estimated to cost $18 million, it’s also the pilot program for Colorado aimed at artists in rural areas of the state. (Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun)

// Speaking of funding journalism, are you a Colorado Sun member yet? Creating all the journalism we pack into this newsletter isn't free, and for just $5/month you can be part of the community keeping independent news thriving. // Shameless Plug

