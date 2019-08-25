The Colorado Sun

Gov. Polis orders investigation into district attorney on Colorado’s Eastern Plains

The Aug. 15 order doesn't say what District Attorney Brittny Lewton is accused of doing

Crime and Courts Primary category in which blog post is published
The Associated Press

See more

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ordered the attorney general to investigate unspecified allegations of “potential criminal activity” by an elected prosecutor in the northeastern corner of the state.

The Aug. 15 order doesn’t say what District Attorney Brittny Lewton is accused of doing.

Lewton’s attorney, Stan Garnett, said Friday Lewton denies any wrongdoing in her role as DA. Garnett said he doesn’t know what the allegations involve.

Colorado Public Radio was first to report the investigation.

Polis’ order says another district attorney conducted a preliminary inquiry and concluded that further investigation was warranted.

A spokeswoman for Polis and a spokesman for Attorney General Phil Weiser declined to comment on the allegations.

Lewton, a Republican, was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. Her district includes Kit Carson, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington and Yuma counties.

Rising Sun

This reporting is made possible by our members. You can directly support independent watchdog journalism in Colorado for as little as $5 a month. Start here: coloradosun.com/join

Politics and Government Primary category in which blog post is published

Now we know how much money is at stake on the 2019 ballot with Proposition CC and TABOR refunds in Colorado

New economic forecasts show the state may refund as much as $1.7 billion to taxpayers in the next three fiscal years -- but not all will benefit the same

News Primary category in which blog post is published

Shootings and shock value: Hoodies, video use similar tactics — including invoking Columbine massacre

Both used shock value to make a point about gun violence — and both are dealing with different levels of reaction, some positive and, in the case of the fashion show, a lot of it negative

The Sunriser Primary category in which blog post is published

Electric bikes on popular trails / Beer’s big bet on cannabis / Senate candidate abruptly drops out / Colorado and vaping / Much more

Your guided tour through Colorado news, compiled by your friends at The Sun.