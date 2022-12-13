Under Colorado law, a public benefit corporation is a for-profit corporation “that is intended to produce a public benefit or public benefits and to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

Put more simply, it’s a company that cares as much or more about serving its community as it does about making money.

As a public benefit corporation, we receive no special tax breaks or other perks. It’s just about doing the right thing. And that includes being transparent with our community.

State law requires us to produce an annual report detailing the value we have brought to the community. It also requires us to conduct an assessment of how we’re doing against an independent standard.

Read our reports: