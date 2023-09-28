DENVER METRO
▶ Best Public Golf Course Northeast — Highland Hills Golf Course

Highland Hills Golf Course

Greeley

2200 Clubhouse Dr (map)

WEBSITE

Highland Hills is a City of Greeley owned public golf course. Built in 1961, Highland Hills is one of Northern Colorado’s finest parkland style 18-hole championship golf courses. The golf course has over 1000 trees to maneuver around and five sets of tees for players of all levels. In it’s existence of 60+ years, Highland Hills has hosted Men’s & Women’s State Stroke Play Championships and High School State & Regional Championships. The golf course offers all amenities with a fully stocked pro shop, restaurant, two practice putting greens, chipping green and driving range. Highland Hills truly is the “Country Club of Public Golf”!

F & H Golf Course

Haxtun

43355 Colorado Rd 30 (map)

WEBSITE

Tamarack Golf Club

Limon

50771 Co 71 (map)

WEBSITE

Who chose these winners?

The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.

Check out more winners from around the state here.

