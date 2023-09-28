SPONSORED BY
▶ Best Public Golf Course Northeast — Highland Hills Golf Course
Highland Hills Golf Course
Greeley
2200 Clubhouse Dr (map)
Highland Hills is a City of Greeley owned public golf course. Built in 1961, Highland Hills is one of Northern Colorado’s finest parkland style 18-hole championship golf courses. The golf course has over 1000 trees to maneuver around and five sets of tees for players of all levels. In it’s existence of 60+ years, Highland Hills has hosted Men’s & Women’s State Stroke Play Championships and High School State & Regional Championships. The golf course offers all amenities with a fully stocked pro shop, restaurant, two practice putting greens, chipping green and driving range. Highland Hills truly is the “Country Club of Public Golf”!
F & H Golf Course
Haxtun
43355 Colorado Rd 30 (map)
Tamarack Golf Club
Limon
50771 Co 71 (map)
MORE BEST OF NORTHEAST
Who chose these winners?
The winners of The Best of The Colorado Sun awards were nominated and selected by our readers via survey.
SPONSORED BY
The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet based in Denver that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.